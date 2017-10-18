Connecticut High School Acclaimed For Unified Sports Program

SIMSBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut high school is receiving national recognition from the Special Olympics for its unified sports program.

Simsbury High School has been named a Special Olympics Champion School.

The high school has more than 40 students participating in unified sports, which pairs kids with and without intellectual disabilities on athletic teams.

The school has had a unified sports program for seven years, with teams in flag football, soccer and track. It also has a unified theater and arts program and unified Best Buddies Club, where kids with and without intellectual disabilities socialize.

ESPN anchor Kevin Neghandi and Special Olympics officials will be on hand to honor the school at a pep rally Wednesday afternoon.

