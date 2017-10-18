Capitol Demonstrators Seek Preservation Of Medicaid Funding

(CBS Connecticut) — At the state capitol today, a group of pro-Medicaid demonstrators ran into the governor in the cafeteria, and gathered outside the room where lawmakers are negotiating a new budget deal.
Outside the budget talks, one of the demonstrators was dressed as the grim reaper, and there was a mournful moaning.
Connecticut Citizen Action Group Organizing Director Ann Pratt says increasing taxes on wealthy people could preserve health coverage for people with less money.
Pratt says under both the Democratic and Republican proposals, large numbers of low-income people would lose health coverage under Medicaid.