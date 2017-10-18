Arrest In Fatal Boating Collision

(Newtown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been an arrest in connection with a fatal boating collision from this summer on Lake Zoar in Newtown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police are charging 55-year-old Mark Rudzinski in the death of 52-year-old Randall Pineau, both of Newtown.

It was July 11 when police say the pontoon boat in which Pineau was operating was hit by a ski boat operated by Rudzinski near Mohawk Trail.

Pineau was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital. His wife sustained minor injuries.

There were four people on the pontoon, according to investigators.

Rudzinski faces charges, including violating rules for preventing collisions, failure to keep proper lookout, and reckless boating.

He’s free on $5,000 bond and is due in court in Waterbury October 31.