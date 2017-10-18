Arrest In Fatal Boating Collision

Filed Under: boating collision, Lake Zoar, Newtown

(Newtown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been an arrest in connection with a fatal boating collision from this summer on Lake Zoar in Newtown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police are charging 55-year-old Mark Rudzinski in the death of 52-year-old Randall Pineau, both of Newtown.

It was July 11 when police say the pontoon boat in which Pineau was operating was hit by a ski boat operated by Rudzinski near Mohawk Trail.

Pineau was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital. His wife sustained minor injuries.

There were four people on the pontoon, according to investigators.

Rudzinski faces charges, including violating rules for preventing collisions, failure to keep proper lookout, and reckless boating.

He’s free on $5,000 bond and is due in court in Waterbury October 31.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen