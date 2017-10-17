Woman Gets Prison In Overdose Death Of 17-Year-Old Girl

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room is headed to prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier, of Groton, was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court to four years behind bars for charges of sex trafficking and heroin distribution.

Police say the teen had been found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29, 2016. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation found that Ramon Gomez had brought the victim to the motel to prostitute her. They say Bouthillier gave the victim heroin that had been purchased from Gomez.

Gomez pleaded guilty last November and awaits sentencing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)