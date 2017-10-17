This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 17, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Steven Smith, the Scout Executive, Chief Executive Officer of the Connecticut Rivers Council, discusses the recent decision to allow girls in the Boy Scouts, and more.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Manchester Journal Inquirer, says skip school for a few years, just keep funding pensions.
8:50- Max Reiss, NBC Political reporter, shares an update on the state budget debate.
