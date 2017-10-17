New Britain Man Accused Of Attempted Murder For Hire

(CBS Connecticut) — A New Britain man has been charged in an alleged murder for hire case.

Talal Qatabi faces charged of attempted murder with special circumstances and inciting injury to persons or property. Murder with special circumstances is the part of the law that includes murder for hire.

The 22-year-old was arrested late yesterday morning and held overnight on bond.

He is due in court in New Britain today.

Police say they also discovered that Qatabi had ten vials of THC oil. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

He faces drug charges, and a failure to appear charge related to an earlier arrest in Plainville.

Police released few details, saying the arrest warrant is still sealed.