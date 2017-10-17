New Britain Breaks Ground On ‘Columbus Commons’

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – It used to be the site of the New Britain Police Department. It’s now a grassy lot. In 18 months, if all goes as planned, it will be home to a $58 million mixed-use development.

State and New Britain officials broke ground Tuesday on what will be Columbus Commons. The two-phase project includes two six-story buildings with a total of 160 housing units and ground-level office and retail space. It’s the result of a public-private partnership with Xenolith Partners and Dakota Partners.

The planned development, along Columbus Boulevard, is steps away from the New Britain CTfastrak station– making it a desirable location, according Mayor Erin Stewart.

“What we’re going to see from here on out, we’re hoping, is that other developments spur because of this, and an influx of millennials and people moving into downtown,” said Stewart. “This project is the start of an exciting new era for downtown New Britain.”