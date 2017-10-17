Mascot Exhibit Begins This Week

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Later this week, UConn’s Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host an exhibit of pro and college sports mascots.

It will feature some of the earliest known mascots, including UConn’s own Jonathan the Husky and the San Diego Chicken, the mascot of the baseball Padres.

The show will also delve into how these costumed characters have become more than just about the team they represent.

Ballard director John Bell says the template for the modern mascot started with the “Chicken”.

He says the first incarnation of “Jonathan” dates back to the 1930s.

Some of the others on display will include the Red Sox “Wally the Green Monster”, as well as characters from the University of Kansas and Nebraska.

“Mascots–Mask Performance in the 21st Century” begins Thursday and runs through February 11.

 

