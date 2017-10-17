Lawyer: Man Charged With Killing Wife Has PTSD

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The lawyer for a Newington man charged with killing his wife before shooting himself in the face says his client is a Marine Corps veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Michael Torbicki is being held on $2 million bail after his arraignment on charges including murder in the death last week of 46-year-old Patricia Torbicki in their Newington home.

According to a transcript of the arraignment released Monday, Michael Torbicki’s attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, sought lower bail and argued that his client should be charged with manslaughter not murder. The attorney told the judge his 45-year-old client was disabled from his military service and suffers from alcoholism and depression.

Relatives told police the couple was considering divorce.

Their 13-year-old son was not at home at the time of the shooting.

