Community College Consolidation Proposed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The leader of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is calling for the consolidation of the 12 community colleges into a single system led by a vice chancellor.

The plan, unveiled Tuesday, is projected to save $28 million by reducing the number of administrators. CSCU President Mark Ojakian is expected to present the proposal to the Board of Regents for Higher Education on Thursday.

Ojakian tells the Hartford Courant savings from his plan will be invested in services that directly affect students, such as longer library hours and career services and advising. He says it also will make it easier for students to enroll in any community college or several at once with a single application.

Ojakian hopes the changes will be in place by July 1, 2019.

