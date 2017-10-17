City Slashes School Budget By $4.2 Million

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The New London City Council has voted to cut $4.2 million from its school budget, citing uncertainty that surrounds the state budget.
Officials made the decision Monday in a 5-1 vote. The vote was influenced by a recommendation from the city’s finance committee, as they expect a large reduction in state aid.
School officials warn the cuts will result in layoffs and reduced services offered to students.
Councilors estimate some of the money will be returned once the state budget is passed. New London officials are also proposing about $8 million in cuts from the general city budget.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)