Police Officer Hit By Car While Investigating Shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut police officer is expected to fully recover after being struck by a car while investigating a shooting.
WVIT-TV reports the officer was in New Haven investigating after a woman was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning. The officer was struck at the scene.
Authorities say the officer was transported to the hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening.
Police have not released information on the driver, such as if the person stayed on the scene after the officer was hit.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)