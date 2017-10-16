Police Officer Hit By Car While Investigating Shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut police officer is expected to fully recover after being struck by a car while investigating a shooting.

WVIT-TV reports the officer was in New Haven investigating after a woman was grazed by a bullet early Sunday morning. The officer was struck at the scene.

Authorities say the officer was transported to the hospital and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have not released information on the driver, such as if the person stayed on the scene after the officer was hit.

