Police Officer Hit By Car While Investigating Shooting

UConn Men Picked To Finish 5th By AAC Coaches The University of Connecticut Men's Basketball Team has been selected to finish fifth in the 2017-18 season in the preseason coaches poll announced Monday morning.

Joe D's Notebook: Temple- The RecapWhat a difference a week makes! Coming off the worst defensive performance in school history, the UConn defense stood tall in the fourth quarter and helped preserve the Huskies first conference win in nine games and their first road win since 2015 (also nine games) with their 28-24 win at Temple. After the embarrassment of the week before, the defense set the tone on the first series by forcing Temple to