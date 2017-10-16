Paraeducator Of Year Named

(Colchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Colchester educator has been named Connecticut’s 2018 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year.
Karen Mylly is a paraeducator at Jack Jackter Intermediate School.
State education officials including commissioner Dianna Wentzell went to the school today to make the announcement in front of the student body and staff.
The award is named for one of the educators who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly five years ago.
Paraeducators assist certified teachers in the classroom and help in developing academic, social and emotional skills of students.
Mylly succeeds 2017 winner Peggy Kelley.
Mylly will be honored at a ceremony November 15 at the Bushnell in Hartford.