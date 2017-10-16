Paraeducator Of Year Named

Filed Under: Colchester, Connecticut Department of Education, Jack Jackter Intermediate School, Karen Mylly, Paraeducator of the Year

(Colchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Colchester educator has been named Connecticut’s 2018 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year.

Karen Mylly is a paraeducator at Jack Jackter Intermediate School.

State education officials including commissioner Dianna Wentzell went to the school today to make the announcement in front of the student body and staff.

The award is named for one of the educators who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly five years ago.

Paraeducators assist certified teachers in the classroom and help in developing academic, social and emotional skills of students.

Mylly succeeds 2017 winner Peggy Kelley.

Mylly will be honored at a ceremony November 15 at the Bushnell in Hartford.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen