Mother Of Slain Teen Pleads For Justice

(CBS Connecticut) — The mother of slain New Haven teenager Tyrick Keyes today pleaded for justice for her son.
Demethra Telford said someone needs to come forward with information.
Telford says she has faith in God, and she still speaks to her late son.
“I have been going through a lot, without my son. It is very hard. People should understand, no parent should have to live that way,” Telford said.
The 14-year-old eighth grader was shot and killed in July.
New Haven Police say people may be afraid to cooperate in the investigation.
The department’s anonymous tip line is (203) 946-6296.