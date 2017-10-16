Mother Of Slain Teen Pleads For Justice

Filed Under: homicide, New Haven, shooting, Tyrick Keyes

(CBS Connecticut) — The mother of slain New Haven teenager Tyrick Keyes today pleaded for justice for her son.

Demethra Telford said someone needs to come forward with information.

Telford says she has faith in God, and she still speaks to her late son.

“I have been going through a lot, without my son. It is very hard. People should understand, no parent should have to live that way,” Telford said.
The 14-year-old eighth grader was shot and killed in July.

New Haven Police say people may be afraid to cooperate in the investigation.

The department’s anonymous tip line is (203) 946-6296.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen