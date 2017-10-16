Meriden Arson Fire Report Released

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities say a mother used tiki torch oil to set her home on fire after suffocating her 8-year-old son last year in Connecticut.

Meriden Fire Marshal Steve Trella released a report Monday on the November fire at Karin Ziolkowski’s home. The woman was arrested Friday in North Carolina, where she’s now living, in connection with the blaze.

Authorities say both Ziolkowski and her son, Elijah, had been pulled from the home, but the boy died before it was intentionally set on fire. His death was ruled homicidal asphyxia.

Trella says Ziolkowski used “Tiki” oil as an accelerant.

Ziolkowski was to face a judge Monday in North Carolina on second-degree arson and murder charges. It’s unclear when she’ll be extradited to Connecticut and whether she has an attorney.

