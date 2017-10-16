Jepsen Joins AGs In Opposing Transgender Military Ban

Filed Under: Attorney General George Jepsen, transgender military ban

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is joining 13 of his colleagues in a brief opposing President Trump’s decision to ban transgender men and women from serving in the military.

The amicus brief was filed in district court in the District of Columbia. It states that banning those who identify as transgender from serving their country is unconstitutional.

In addition, Jepsen and his fellow attorneys general say that transgender people serve in the armed forces at twice the rate of adults in the general population.

Approximately 150,000 veterans, active duty service members and National Guard and reservists identify as transgender.

Also, the brief notes that since open service policies were adopted, there’s no evidence of any disruptions in readiness or morale.

