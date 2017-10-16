Groundbreaking For New Housing Development In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – It’s been over a year since the last residents moved out of the Chester A. Bowles Park low-income housing project in Hartford’s Blue Hills Neighborhood. On Monday, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for what comes next at the 61-acre site– the Willow Creek Apartments.

The mixed-income, two-phase development is scheduled to start accepting its first residents around the middle of 2018.

Sixty-two rental units and about 25 single-family units, along with a community room, will be part of the first phase. Forty-three additional units will be added as part of the second phase. The development will include a mix of townhouses and flat-style apartments.

The project, which totals more than $250 million, will eventually include more than 400 apartments along with all new street patterns and streetscapes.

Bowles Park, most of which has already been razed, dates back to the 1950s. While once a strong and vibrant neighborhood, “the buildings themselves were way out of date, and the residents deserve new, high-quality, affordable housing opportunities– both for rent and for purchase,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.