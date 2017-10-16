Elderly Man Killed, Woman Injured in Crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 90-year-old man has been killed and his 82-year-old passenger injured in a crash in Wallingford.

Edward Carabillo, of Darien, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

His passenger suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Police say Carabillo was trying to make a left turn when his car was hit by a pickup truck.

They are still investigating the cause.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)