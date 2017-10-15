Early Morning Burglary At Five Guys In Norwich

Norwich, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a burglary at the Five Guys Restaurant on 15 Salem Turnpike. The store manager told

police when he opened the store this morning he discovered that the restaurant had been burglarized and cash was missing. Norwich Detectives collected evidence

and learned that a male suspect entered the business around 4:30 and accessed a safe and fled with over one (1) thousand dollars in cash. Anyone with information

regarding the burglary or who may have seen anything suspicious is urged to contact Detective Marsh at 860.886.5561 extension 3157. or by e-mail to

amarsh@cityofnorwich.org <mailto:amarsh@cityofnorwich.org> or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860.886.5561 extension 4. All information

can be kept confidential.