Bridgeport Police Investigating Shooting At Local Barbershop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting at a local barbershop that left one man dead.
The Hartford Courant reports that 32-year-old Deon Rodney was shot in the abdomen Saturday. Investigators said the shooting happened after two armed men came into the Just Right Cutz barbershop on Park Avenue and started an altercation.
Police said Rodney was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died.
Investigators are looking for a motive in the shooting. They said it’s not clear if Rodney was the intended target.
