Bridgeport Police Investigating Shooting At Local Barbershop

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting at a local barbershop that left one man dead.

The Hartford Courant reports that 32-year-old Deon Rodney was shot in the abdomen Saturday. Investigators said the shooting happened after two armed men came into the Just Right Cutz barbershop on Park Avenue and started an altercation.

Police said Rodney was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died.

Investigators are looking for a motive in the shooting. They said it’s not clear if Rodney was the intended target.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen