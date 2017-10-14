Zablocki, Dekebo Tops In Hartford Marathon

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – About 10,000 runners and thousands more spectators and volunteers turned out for the 24th running of the Eversource Hartford Marathon today and it’s safe to say most, if not all, were satisfied.

For the men, Chris Zablocki of Essex came out on top with an unofficial time of 2:17:59. The woman’s winner was Meseret Dekebo with a time of 2:37:26.

Tim Ritchie of New Haven set a course record for the men’s half marathon with a top time of 1:02:41. For the women, last year’s winner Grace Kahura was the top finisher.

Men’s 5k honors went to Nicholas Migani of Higganum. He finished with a time of 15:39.

Pascaline Jerotich set the pace for women in the 5k, finishing in 18:16.