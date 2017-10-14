Westport Police Capture Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Westport police say a man who fled a traffic stop on Bridge Street Saturday morning, was captured about an hour later hiding in a shed in the backyard of a home on Keyser Road.

Police say the man was pulled over around 11 a.m. and ordered to exit the vehicle; instead, he fled on foot– dropping a gun in the process. Nearby residents were told to remain in their homes and a police K9 was brought to the area to search for the suspect. Police recovered the gun.

Just before noon, the man was located hiding in the outbuilding, said police. He suffered what they describe as minor injuries from the police dog.

The name of the suspect was not immediately available. Officers from Norwalk and Fairfield assisted in the search.