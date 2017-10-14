Police: Teen Hit By School Bus In Stable Condition

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a teen by a school bus in Meriden is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Officials say the 17-year-old Wilcox Technical High School student was hit Friday while riding a skateboard in front of Platt High School.

Lt. Tom Cossette tells the Record-Journal that the student underwent ankle surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

School officials have not identified the student, which is from Meriden.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

