Police: Teen Hit By School Bus In Stable Condition

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a teen by a school bus in Meriden is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Officials say the 17-year-old Wilcox Technical High School student was hit Friday while riding a skateboard in front of Platt High School.
Lt. Tom Cossette tells the Record-Journal that the student underwent ankle surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.
School officials have not identified the student, which is from Meriden.
