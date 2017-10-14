Police: Girl Fabricated Report Of Attempted Abduction

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a girl who told officers that she was forced into a vehicle near Central Connecticut State University Thursday night, fabricated the story.
Police say the girl accepted a ride from a male, whom she knew, on Stanley Street, and exited the vehicle after he requested that she perform a sex act on him, and she refused.
Police continue to investigate the incident. They ask anyone with information on the case to come forward by calling 860-826-3131 or the anonymous tips line at 860-826-3199.