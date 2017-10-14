Police: Girl Fabricated Report Of Attempted Abduction

Filed Under: attempted abduction, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a girl who told officers that she was forced into a vehicle near Central Connecticut State University Thursday night, fabricated the story.

Police say the girl accepted a ride from a male, whom she knew, on Stanley Street, and exited the vehicle after he requested that she perform a sex act on him, and she refused.

Police continue to investigate the incident. They ask anyone with information on the case to come forward by calling 860-826-3131 or the anonymous tips line at 860-826-3199.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen