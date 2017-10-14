Early Morning Fire Destroys Building In Bristol

Filed Under: Bristol, O'Connell School

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bristol fire and police personnel had their hands full with an early morning fire.

Shortly after 1:00, police say they began receiving 911 calls to 120 Park Street.

That’s the site of the old O’Connell School.

Upon arrival, firefighters found what they’re calling a large-scale blaze burning through the structure.

They worked through the night before finally bringing the fire under control.

Police say the building sustained extensive damage.

Some building materials on site were damaged, as well.

No injuries were reported and there’s no word yet on a cause.

