Wallingford Police Raid Three Spas, Make Prostitution Arrests

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Five women from Flushing, New York are under arrest on prostitution charges after Wallingford police raided three spas Thursday.

Police say officers simultaneously raided King Spa at 329 Main Street, Sunny Spa at 600 North Colony Road, and Joanne Spa, previously known as Golden Crystal Spa, at 320 North Colony Road. Authorities seized items including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, mattresses, massage tables, computers and cash from the businesses.

At King Spa, officers arrested two workers– 49-year-old Wenying Zheng and 63-year-old Jin Hua Li– on charges of Prostitution and Unlicensed Massage, said police. Zheng and Hua were released after posting a $2,500 cash bond and are scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 26.

50-year-old Xue Qin We was the only person located at Sunny Spa, said police. We was arrested on Prostitution and Unlicensed Massage charges and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bond. She’s scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 26.

Two workers and a customer were inside Joanne Spa at the time of the raid. The workers, 34-year-old Hua Hua and 53-year-old Wu Xingzhen, were arrested on Prostitution, Permitting Prostitution, and Unlicensed Massage charges. They were detained on a $5,000 bond and will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on October 13.

Police say the raids follow complaints of illegal sex acts at the spas. The investigation has spanned several months, said police.