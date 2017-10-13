This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr Christine Rizk, medical director of the comprehensive women’s health center at Saint Francis, discusses a free mammogram event that they are hosting at three sites on Oct. 18. We have been offering this free event for the past 4 years.

7:20- Mary Barneby, Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of CT, shares thoughts on girls being allowed into Boy Scouts.

7:50- Greg Jones, VP, Hartford HealthCare Community Health and Engagement and Founder of the Legacy Foundation in Hartford, talks Global Hand Washing Day, Sunday October 15th. On Monday October 16th at 10:30 am, Hartford HealthCare along with the Legacy Foundation will be visiting the MLK School in Hartford to stress the importance of having clean hands to the children there.

8:50- Rich Hanley, Associate Professor/Journalism at Quinnipiac University, asks why Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein bombshell did not run on NBC? Do news stations choose the news they want you to hear?

