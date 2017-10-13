Officer Identified In Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting

SUFFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have released the identity of the Connecticut officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts man.

State police said Thursday Suffield Officer Richard Devin opened fire and struck 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis, of West Springfield, during an April traffic stop. Authorities say police had stopped a taxi Gezotis was riding in during an investigation into a stolen car complaint.

Police say Devin shot Gezotis after the man pulled out a pellet gun. The taxi driver was not injured.

Gezotis was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Courant previously reported police believe Gezotis was involved in a bank robbery an hour before the shooting.

Police continue to investigate.

