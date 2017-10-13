Mother Charged In Son’s Death

(MERIDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) -The mother of an 8 year old boy found dead following an arson fire at 13 Davis Street in Meriden last November has been arrested.Karin Ziolkowski was taken into custody in North Carolina, where she has been living. She has been charged with murder and arson.

The cause of the boy’s death was ruled homicidal asphyxia which occurred prior to the fire being set.

Ziolkoski is being held in North Carolina while authorities work to extradite her to Connecticut.She is being held on a 1 million dollar bond.