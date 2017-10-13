Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting

Filed Under: East Hartford, James Burrill, Jerome Mack

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged with fatally shooting another man during an argument in an apartment last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

James Burrill had initially faced a murder charge in the March 2016 shooting of 33-year-old Jerome Mack Jr. in his East Hartford apartment, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Thursday and in exchange faces 18 years in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Burrill said he shot Mack during an argument that turned physical. Burrill says Mack pulled a gun and during the struggle it went off, hitting Mack in the chest.

There were no witnesses to the shooting.

Burrill fled the state after the shooting but was caught several months later in Syracuse, New York.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen