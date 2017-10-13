Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man charged with fatally shooting another man during an argument in an apartment last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

James Burrill had initially faced a murder charge in the March 2016 shooting of 33-year-old Jerome Mack Jr. in his East Hartford apartment, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Thursday and in exchange faces 18 years in prison. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Burrill said he shot Mack during an argument that turned physical. Burrill says Mack pulled a gun and during the struggle it went off, hitting Mack in the chest.

There were no witnesses to the shooting.

Burrill fled the state after the shooting but was caught several months later in Syracuse, New York.

