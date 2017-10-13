Girl Tells New Britain Police Man Tried To Abduct Her

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police are investigating after a girl tells them that a man forced her into a vehicle and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

The girl tells police that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 1755 Stanley Street, not far from the Central Connecticut State University campus. The girl was able to free herself and run to a friend’s home for assistance, said police.

Police describe the suspect a heavy set Hispanic male with short brown hair, brown eyes and a pencil thin beard; he identified himself to the victim as “Edwin,” according to authorities. The suspects’ vehicle is described as Green BMW with tinted windows. The vehicle may be equipped with a breathalyzer ignition locking system.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-319.

Police say they are stepping up patrols in the area of Stanley Street.