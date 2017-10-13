Arrest Made In Cold Case Murder

HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An arrest has been made in a 2003 murder in Hartford.39 year old Rafael Ortiz, formerly of Hartford , was arrested in New York by Hartford Police Detectives assigned to the Cold Case/Shooting Task Force Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

Ortiz was charged with one count of murder in the killing of 27 year old Benjamin “Benji” Baez, shot while sitting in a parked car in the area of 1305 Main Street June 11 ,2003.

Ortiz was incarcerated in New York on an unrelated narcotics conviction.He waived extradition from New York and has been returned to Connecticut.

Ortiz is being held on a $2 million bond pending arraignment Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

The Baez killing was featured in the fourth edition of the cold case playing cards produced in conjunction with the Department of Correction and sold to inmates in the Connecticut Correction system.