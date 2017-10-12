This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 12, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Terry Jarrett is an energy attorney and consultant who has served on both the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and the Missouri Public Service Commission. He explains why it’s wise for Trump’s EPA to repeal Obama’s Clean Power Plan.

7:20- CEA Executive Director Don Williams talks the CEA, Teachers, Students, Parents, and Municipalities taking the state to court to prevent $557 million in education funding cuts.

8:20- Rachel Alexander, senior editor at The Stream, is a political columnist and the founder and editor of Intellectual Conservative. There are some big cases this term including a compelled speech/religious freedom case Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a union case Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31, and a gerrymandering case Gill v. Whitford. How the court rules on these cases will most likely be precedent setting.

