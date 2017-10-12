Teacher Denied Probation Program In Explicit Text Case

Filed Under: former teacher, Greenwich, inappropriate text messages, Probation

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A former theater teacher at a Connecticut private school who is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a 15-year-old student will not be allowed to participate in a probation program that would remove the arrest from his record.

The Stamford Advocate reports that a state judge on Wednesday denied an application for accelerated rehabilitation by 25-year-old Jesse Lozano, of New York City. The judge cited the serious nature of the allegation.

Lozano was charged in July with felony risk of injury to a child.

Lozano’s attorney says the texts were out of character for Lozano. He says Lozano was trying to explain some of the plays discussed in class at the Greenwich school.

Prosecutors say Lozano planned to meet the girl at his home, but never did.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen