Stafford Mom Arraigned In Toddler Son’s Overdose Death

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A woman charged in connection with her 3-year-old son’s methadone overdose death has been held on $500,000 bail.

Jessica York, of Stafford, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in connection with the death in April of her son, Leon Lapierre.

Prosecutors said a high level of methadone was found in the toddler’s blood and digestive tract and the drugs belonged to York. They say York’s home was filled with trash and human waste with drugs including heroin within easy reach of children.

York’s attorney said his client is “devastated.” He sought lower bail, saying York has no criminal record, has been trying to get into treatment and there is no allegation she intentionally gave the boy the methadone.

