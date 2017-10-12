Los Imperios Nightclub Served with Eviction Notice

(West Hartford, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– Los Imperios, the embattled West Hartford nightclub, has been served with an eviction notice by its landlord.

The owners of the Farmington Avenue establishment, Ernesto Leon and Guillermino Marquez, have not paid rent since May, according to a court filing. The landlord wants to cut short the five-year lease due to expire in 2019.

According to the filing, the notice was served on September 21st, but the owners have yet to vacate the premises.

Los Imperios has had its share of criminal activity in the past. Multiple assaults were reported at the club over the summer. West Hartford police suspended its entertainment license for two weeks in August. There was also a shooting at the club in which thirteen rounds were fired.

