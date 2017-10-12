Lion Statue Weighing More Than 200 Pounds Apparently Stolen

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut homeowner says a lion statue weighing at least 200 pounds (91 kilograms) was stolen from outside his home, leaving its equally hefty mate to stand guard alone.

Bob Paolino tells The Day that he was shocked to find the statue missing while watering the flowers outside his New London home Wednesday morning.

Paolino says he had considered securing the lions to their bases years ago, but decided that no one would be able to get away with them. He says he needed two friends and the assistance of rails to slide the statues into place when he bought them.

He says he hopes police involvement will prevent the thieves from returning for the remaining statue.

