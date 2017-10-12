Former Interim Lottery Chief Pays Over $11K To Settle Ethics Matter

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The former chairman the Connecticut Lottery Corporation Board of Directors has paid more than $11,000 to settle allegations that he used his position for improper financial gain.

After Chairman Frank Farricker of Greenwich was named interim President and CEO of Lottery last year, ethics officials say he submitted invoices on nearly monthly basis for reimbursement for expenses like home TV and Internet, personal cell phone and mileage charges– to the tune of more than $6,300. He’s now paid back that sum, along with a $5,000 penalty, officials said.

Farricker argued he believed all of the items were “necessary expenses” to do the job, according to authorities. Ethics officials say no– alleging he used his position for personal financial gain.

“Necessary expenses are just that – those expenses incurred on behalf of the state that are necessary to conduct the state’s business,” said Carol Carson, Executive Director of the Office of State Ethics. “They are not personal expenses for communication and entertainment services.”

Farricker stepped down from both lottery posts in May.