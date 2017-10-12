Extra Security In Place At Wamogo High School

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police were on hand at Wamogo High School in Litchfield Thursday morning after what troopers call a suspicious incident Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say a student overheard another student say “Don’t come to school tomorrow, there’s going to be a shooting.”
Police and school administrators conducted an investigation at the school and did not find any evidence of a threat, said Trooper Kelly Grant.
“We take these [incidents], of course, very, very seriously,” said Grant. “We don’t consider them a joke; they are a very serious matter.”
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police 860-626-7900.