Extra Security In Place At Wamogo High School

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police were on hand at Wamogo High School in Litchfield Thursday morning after what troopers call a suspicious incident Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a student overheard another student say “Don’t come to school tomorrow, there’s going to be a shooting.”

Police and school administrators conducted an investigation at the school and did not find any evidence of a threat, said Trooper Kelly Grant.

“We take these [incidents], of course, very, very seriously,” said Grant. “We don’t consider them a joke; they are a very serious matter.”

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police 860-626-7900.

