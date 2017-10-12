Authorities Seize Animals From Litchfield Home

Filed Under: animal negelect, Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say dozens of animals have been seized from a home in Litchfield following a complaint about animal neglect.

Two dogs and a cat in poor health were surrendered at the home on Beach Street Monday, said troopers. Two days later, animal control officers and state police returned with a search warrant and seized 16 live rabbits, four live adult cats, three live kittens, two dead kittens and five live chickens, said authorities.

The case remains under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen