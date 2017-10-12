Authorities Seize Animals From Litchfield Home

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say dozens of animals have been seized from a home in Litchfield following a complaint about animal neglect.
Two dogs and a cat in poor health were surrendered at the home on Beach Street Monday, said troopers. Two days later, animal control officers and state police returned with a search warrant and seized 16 live rabbits, four live adult cats, three live kittens, two dead kittens and five live chickens, said authorities.
The case remains under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.