Police Seek Education Official For DUI Probation Violation

Filed Under: Stephen Wright

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut education official who served jail time for four drunken driving arrests is being sought by police on allegations he violated probation.

The Connecticut Post reports that state Board of Education member Stephen Wright did not report to his probation officer as required after finishing a 120-day jail sentence. Police say Wright also gave officials a Monroe address that turned out to be a vacant lot.

Wright’s lawyer declined to comment.

The 62-year-old lawyer and longtime Trumbull resident pleaded guilty in June to four counts of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. The probation conditions included that he not drive and complete an alcohol education program.

Wright was arrested over a 12-week span that began in February by Norwalk, Shelton, Stratford and state police.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen