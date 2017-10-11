Police Call 2-Year-Old Boy’s Death ‘Suspicious’

MANCHESTER, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Manchester.
Authorities say the child was brought to Manchester Memorial Hospital hospital around 9 a.m. Monday with unspecified injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the boy’s cause of death, but officers are calling it suspicious.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.
