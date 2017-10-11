Murphy Dismisses Idea Of Presidential Run

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy says he’s seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, dismissing the idea he might run for president in 2020.

The 44-year-old Democrat tells CBS News , “I am not running for president. I am running for re-election to the Senate.”

The interview is included in “The Takeout,” a weekly CBS political podcast. Excerpts were released Tuesday. The full interview will be released Friday.

Murphy is up for re-election in 2018. He has taken on a high-profile role concerning issues such as gun violence prevention and foreign policy.

In the interview, Murphy says his “focus is fundamentally on the people of Connecticut and asking them for a second term.” Pressed further about a potential president run if he’s re-elected, Murphy says he’s ruling that out.

