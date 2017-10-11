Couple Charged After Child Found Wandering

Filed Under: Stratford, wandering child

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Stratford police have charged a local couple with risk of injury after their child was found wandering in the streets last week, said authorities.

Police say the two year old was located by a jogger Friday and taken in by a neighbor until officers responded.

Neighbors tell police that this is not the first time the child had wandered off.

Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51, are due to be arraigned October 18 in Bridgeport Superior Court, said police.

The child has been placed into the care of the Department of Children and Families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen