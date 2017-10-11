Couple Charged After Child Found Wandering

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Stratford police have charged a local couple with risk of injury after their child was found wandering in the streets last week, said authorities.
Police say the two year old was located by a jogger Friday and taken in by a neighbor until officers responded.
Neighbors tell police that this is not the first time the child had wandered off.
Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51, are due to be arraigned October 18 in Bridgeport Superior Court, said police.
The child has been placed into the care of the Department of Children and Families.