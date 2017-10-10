Win Tickets To Vets Rock Featuring Joe Walsh & Guest Eddie Money: A Concert Benefiting the USO Connecticut and Veteran’s Expo

Join us at Mohegan Sun on November 3rd as we celebrate active duty military and veterans for a day of valuable programs, resources and a rockin’ evening of entertainment during Vets Rock Featuring Joe Walsh & Guest Eddie Money: A Concert Benefiting the USO Connecticut and Veteran’s Expo!

Veterans can enjoy a day of special events including a Veteran-Owned Vendor Village in The Shops concourse, plus a career fair and workshop, Veteran Service Organization Expo, Mobile Vet Center and more in the Uncas Ballroom. The day tops off with a special performance by Rock legend Joe Walsh and guests at Mohegan Sun Arena, hosted by master of ceremonies, Tony Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.