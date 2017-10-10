Suspect In Killing Of 15-Year-Old Boy Offered Plea Deal

Filed Under: hartford, Keon Huff, Tywone Edwards

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Prosecutors have offered a plea deal to an 18-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy.

The Hartford Courant reports that in a brief court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutor John Fahey told a Hartford Superior Court judge that the state has extended an offer to Tywone Edwards Jr. Details were not disclosed.

Deron Freeman, Edwards’ lawyer, said he will discuss it with his client.

Edwards is charged with the March 17 shooting of Keon Huff Jr., who was shot in the head.

Edwards, who was 17 at the time, was originally charged with murder, but that was reduced to manslaughter. Edwards’ attorney says the teens were playing with a gun went it went off and the shooting was an accident.

The case was continued until Nov. 6.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen