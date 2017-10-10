Police: Driver Arrested After Hitting Three Houses

THOMASTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Thomaston police have arrested a New Haven man after he allegedly drove his vehicle into three homes along North Main Street early Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the area after being flooded with 911 calls around 2 a.m. Police say the sole occupant of the vehicle, Gordon Tristen, 31, was taken to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation and arrested on one count of Reckless Driving and five counts of First-Degree Reckless Endangerment. Tristen is free on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

An 18-year-old man who was in the home that suffered the most serious damage was also taken to the hospital for evaluation, said police.

Connecticut State Police were called in to assist in the investigation.

