Man Charged With Kidnapping Two Teens

(North Haven, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A 53-year-old New Haven man is charged with kidnapping two 19-year-old women who were fueling a car with gas in September.

Multiple reports say Keith Johnson walked up to the pair at a gas station on Washington Avenue in North Haven on September 29th with a gun, demanded cash, and ordered the women into their car. He directed them to drive north on Interstate 91, and pointed a gun on the victim driving.

Johnson eventually got behind the wheel and dropped the two women off in the Hartford area. He’s charged with two counts of kidnapping, robbery, robbery of an occupied vehicle, threatening, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was being held on $500,000 bond.