Fleeing Deportation, 68-year-old West Hartford Man Seeks Refuge In Church

Filed Under: Ice, immigration, Meriden, Sujitno Sajuti, Unitarian Universalist Church, west hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — A West Hartford man who faced deportation today, has instead sought to remain in the country by seeking refuge in a Unitarian Universalist Church in Meriden.

Sujitno Sajuti came to the church late at night with his wife, and two pieces of luggage.

He will remain there while his lawyer tries to get immigration officials to allow the 68-year-old to remain in the country.

Unitarian Universalist Church Reverend Jan Carlsson-Bull says we are all sisters and brothers.

“At the root of our faith, is the symbol of a flaming chalice. It was used as a symbol of sanctuary, during the earliest days of the second world war, by the Unitarian Service Committee to indicate safety to individuals and families who were fleeing Nazi oppression,” Carlsson-Bull said.

Sajuti had been active in the immigrant rights community before he was ordered out of the country by Immigration officials.

The West Hartford resident entered the country on a student visa in the early 1980’s, but he remained in the country after the visa expired.

