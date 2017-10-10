Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty In Son’s Overdose Death

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for supplying the heroin that led to his adult son’s overdose death.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 58-year-old Mark Lynch, of New Canaan, faces three years behind bars after pleading guilty last week in the September 2016 death of 25-year-old Christopher Lynch. Police say the younger man was visiting his father when he was given the heroin that led to the fatal overdose.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15. Lynch also faces seven years of special parole upon release.

Mark Lynch had faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

His lawyer says Lynch “mourns the loss of his son every day and will always have to live with his part in his son’s death.”

